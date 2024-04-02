Austin Peay State University Baseball falls to Evansville, 13-6

Evansville, IN – Designated hitter Brody Szako hit two home runs but Austin Peay State University’s baseball team could not withstand Evansville’s nine unanswered runs and dropped a 13-6 nonconference decision Tuesday night at Braun Stadium.

Austin Peay (16-12) took a 3-0 lead thanks to Szako’s bat. He opened the game’s scoring with a two-run home run in the first inning. Two innings later he tacked on a solo home run to close the opening three-run outburst.

Evansville (12-16) got on the board in the third inning with left fielder Mark Shallenberger’s RBI single. Two innings later it was Shallenberger’s bat that turned the tide for good. After a pair of two-out walks, Shallenberger hit a three-run home run to tie the game.

Third baseman Brent Widder followed with a two-out double before first baseman Kip Gougerousse walked. Austin Peay State University nearly escaped the inning as Khaden Washington struck out the next batter, but the pitch got by catcher Keaton Cottam and kept the inning alive. A wild pitch after a pitching change led to WIdder scoring the go-ahead run.

The Purple Aces added three runs in the fifth and single runs in the sixth and seventh innings as they pushed their advantage to 10-4. Austin Peay State University would close the gap with second baseman Ambren Voitik’s two-run double in the ninth but Evansville answered with three runs in its half of the inning to set the final score.

Clayton Gray led the APSU Govs with a 3-for-4 effort at the plate. Szako finished 2-for-5 with three RBI and two home runs. Voitik was 2-for-4 with two RBI. Austin Peay State University finished the day with nine hits but was 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Shallenberger led Evansville with his 2-for-3, four RBI outing that included two walks. Catcher Brendan Hord and center fielder Ty Rumsey, the Evansville’s eighth and ninth batters in the order, combined to go 4-for-8 with two walks and five runs scored.

Khaden Washington (0-1) took the loss after allowing the go-ahead run in the fourth inning. Starting pitcher Luke Rolland went a season-best 3.2 innings and allowed four runs on three hits and six walks.

Evansville reliever Nick Smith picked up the victory after tossing a scoreless fifth inning.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team returns home for a three-game Atlantic Sun Conference series against Bellarmine. The weekend set between the Governors and Knights opens with a Friday 6:00pm game on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.