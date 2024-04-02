BLK Clarksville holds Black History Expo

Clarksville, TN – Tiffany Perkins of BLK Clarksville recently organized a Black History Expo at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. “Today, we have several vendors with us, but the really cool thing is all the organizations that have joined us,” Perkins said. “They are truly the life-blood of Clarksville.”

Organizations like The Buffalo Soldiers, as well as the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Mt. Olive Cemetery, Butterfly Moments and others were on hand, sharing their history.

“We are displaying placards of important figures from black history, not just from Clarksville, but from all over. We want to educate people on history in general because there are a lot of political discussions about removing DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs from schools and organizations and efforts not to teach black history in its whole truth.”

Black inventions, art, dance, and music were all featured.

Photo Gallery