70.3 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, April 2, 2024
HomeNewsBLK Clarksville holds Black History Expo
News

BLK Clarksville holds Black History Expo

Tony Centonze
By Tony Centonze

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Tiffany Perkins of BLK Clarksville recently organized a Black History Expo at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. “Today, we have several vendors with us, but the really cool thing is all the organizations that have joined us,” Perkins said. “They are truly the life-blood of Clarksville.”

Organizations like The Buffalo Soldiers, as well as the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Mt. Olive Cemetery, Butterfly Moments and others were on hand, sharing their history.

“We are displaying placards of important figures from black history, not just from Clarksville, but from all over. We want to educate people on history in general because there are a lot of political discussions about removing DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs from schools and organizations and efforts not to teach black history in its whole truth.”

Black inventions, art, dance, and music were all featured.

Photo Gallery

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Riley Road water outage for water main leak repair
Next article
American Red Cross Urges Tennessee Citizens to Get Ready for Severe Weather
Tony Centonze
Tony Centonze
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online