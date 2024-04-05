APSU Volleyball loses to Tusculum, Chattanooga at Scenic City Showdown

Chattanooga, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team dropped a pair of matches on its opening day of the Scenic City Showdown, falling 3-2 to Tusculum and 5-0 to host Chattanooga, Friday at the UTC Sports Complex.

Austin Peay (7-11) claimed the first two points in the day’s opening event against Tusculum, with Elizabeth Wheat and Tristin Smith earning a 22-20 win on court No. 5, and Mikayla Powell and Maggie Duyos winning, 21-18, 21-19 from the No. 4 position.

The Pioneers came back to clinch the win, following victories from court No. 3 and No. 2, before securing the win with a three-set win from the No. 1 position.

Wheat and Smith battled in the fifth position against the Mocs, splitting a pair of 21-18 sets across the first two frames, but fell in the deciding set, 15-13.

APSU fell in straight sets across the top four courts, resulting in the UTC win.

Austin Peay State University beach volleyball team returns to the sand tomorrow for matches against Carson-Newman at 9:00am, followed by a 1:00pm finale against Chattanooga.

Austin Peay vs. Tusculum Results (3-2, TU)

Order of finish: 5, 4, 3, 2, 1*

Austin Peay vs. Chattanooga Results (5-0, UTC)

Order of finish: 4, 5, 1*, 3, 2