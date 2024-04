Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis falls to North Florida, 7-0

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team dropped a 7-0 match to North Florida on Sunday at the Governor Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (5-11, 0-7 ASUN) did not pick up the early lead with the doubles points, seeing losses on courts one and three. On court one, Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub fell to Jonas Hartenstein and Rodrigo Crespo, 6-2.

On court three, North Florida’s Juan Pablo Cenoz and Chase Healey defeated Javier Tortajada and Bodi van Galen, 6-4. Tom Bolton and Giovanni Becchis’s match against Breno Marques and Andreas Scott went unfinished at 5-5.

The Governors fell in straight matches against the Ospreys on courts 1-6.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team heads to Florence, Alabama, to play North Alabama in an April 12th 2:00pm match.

Austin Peay vs. North Florida Results

Singles

1. Jonas Hartenstein def. Sota Minami , 4-6, 6-1, 10-6

2. Rodrigo Crespo def. Giovanni Becchis , 6-4, 6-4

3. Juan Pablo Cenoz def. Aeneas Schaub , 6-2, 7-6

4. Andreas Scott def. Tom Bolton , 6-1, 6-4

5. Breno Marques def. Javier Tortajada , 6-1, 6-4

6. Chase Healey def. Glen Arnet , 6-1, 6-2