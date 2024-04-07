Marsha Blackburn Report: Witnessing President Joe Biden’s Border Crisis In Eagle Pass, Texas

Washington, D.C. – After taking office, President Joe Biden issued 94 executive actions in the first 100 days to open up the southern border, which has resulted in over 9.2 million illegal border crossings.

Last week, I went to Texas to see firsthand how Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Public Safety have stepped up to secure our border, which President Biden refuses to do.

I also heard from border patrol, local law enforcement, and ranchers about the humanitarian and national security impacts of Joe Biden’s border crisis.

The message is clear – instead of suing Texas to keep the border open, Biden needs to return to the successful policies of the Donald Trump administration.

Weekly Rundown

Joe Biden and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas have created the worst border security crisis in the history of the United States. I joined a resolution denouncing the Biden administration’s open border policies which have allowed more than 9.2 million individuals to illegally cross the U.S. southern border since President Joe Biden took office.

Congress must step up to confront Biden’s border crisis, which is why I have introduced legislation to combat Biden’s failed border policies. My Clear Law Enforcement for Criminal Alien Removal (CLEAR) Act would ensure that state and local law enforcement officials have the tools necessary to help the federal government deport criminal illegal immigrants from the United States. Additionally, my Creating Obstructions Necessary to Address Illegal and Nefarious Entry Rapidly (CONTAINER) Act, would empower border states to place temporary barriers on federal land in order to protect their communities. After my visit to Eagle Pass, I know these pieces of legislation would do so much to support border states and communities that are forced to confront the consequences of President Biden’s border crisis every single day.

For years, we have seen mounting evidence that TikTok has been weaponized as a tool of wide-scale espionage and propaganda wielded by the Chinese Communist Party against the American people. I will stop at nothing to ensure that China’s security threat to our nation is eliminated. Read more here.

Marsha’s Roundup

