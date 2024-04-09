APSU Beach Volleyball cruises to wins over Jacksonville State, Tennessee Tech

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) beach volleyball team cruised to a pair of victories, defeating Jacksonville State 4-1 and Tennessee Tech 5-0 Tuesday at the Atkins Beach Volleyball Facility.

Match 1

Austin Peay 4, Jacksonville State 1

The Governors cruised to a 4-1 victory against Jacksonville State in the first match of the afternoon, each of the first four contests in straight sets to clinch the win.

Jillian Stein and Tristin Smith’s match was the first two go final, as the duo defeated Jacksonville State’s Morgan McClure and Kiara Amigon, 21-10, 21-11 to give APSU the early, 1-0 advantage.

Payton Deidesheimer and Maggie Duyos extended the APSU Govs’ lead with a 21-14, 21-15 win from court No. 4, while Riley Marshall and Jamie Seward paired together for a 21-11, 21-12 win against the Gamecocks’ Madison Konopka and Caty Havekost.

After winning a 21-11 set against JSU’s Carley Lynch and Hana Aiana, Kelsey Mead and Mikayla Powell dismantled the Gamecocks’ pairing in the set frame, winning 21-4.

The Gamecocks lone point of the match came in a 21-17, 21-19 match from the No. 1 court.

Elizabeth Wheat and Montana-Rae Pelak defeated JSU’s duo of Kaylee Moseley and Ellie Garrett, 21-11, 21-9 in the extension match.

Austin Peay vs. Jacksonville State Results



Ext. Elizabeth Wheat / Montana-Rae Pelak (APSU) def. Kaylee Moseley/Ellie Garrett (JSU) 21-11, 21-9

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 2*, 3, 1

Match 2

Austin Peay 5, Tennessee Tech, 0

Jillian Stein and Tirstim Smith won a pair of narrow sets against Tennessee Tech’s Ava Schubert and McKenna Young, coming away with a 21-18, 22-20, straight-set victory.

Payton Deidesheimer and Maggie Duyos extended APSU’s lead with a pair of 21-18 sets against TTU’s Katie DiRaimondo and Jazmine Yamilkoski.

The APSU Govs’ No. 2 pairing of Mikayla Powell and Kelsey Mead then clinched the match, holding TTU’s pairing to just 21 combined games with a 21-8, 21-13 victory.

With the result decided, the pairings of Riley Marshall and Jamie Seward, in addition to Anna Rita and Aurora Bibolotti each earned a pair of straight to conclude APSU’s third 5-0 win of the season.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Tech Results



Ext. WHEAT, Elizabeth Wheat / Anna Kate Clark (APSU) def. Emma Pabon/Olivia Taylor (TNTECH) 21-6, 21-13

Order of Finish: 5, 4, 2*, 3, 1

