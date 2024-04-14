APSU Women’s Golf currently Third at ASUN Championship

Owens Cross Roads, AL – Playing in the first groups on a sunny Sunday morning, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a nine-over 297 and is tied for third place after the first round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Golf Championship on the Highlands Course at Hampton Cove on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail.

Austin Peay is tied with Florida Gulf Coast and trails second-place Kennesaw State by five shots after 18 holes at the par-72, 6,100-yard track. The Governors also have a two-stroke lead over fifth-place North Florida and are three strokes ahead of sixth-place Stetson.

Lipscomb leads the ASUN Championship after shooting a one-over 289 in the first round, while Stetson’s Julieta Oviedo is the individual leader after shooting two-under 70.

Erica Scutt led the Governors in the first round, using four birdies to shoot an even-par 72 and finish tied for sixth. Scutt is tied for the tournament lead in par-three scoring at two-under par, and is tied for third in the field in par-five scoring at one-under.

Jillian Breedlove carded two birdies in her ASUN Championship debut and shot two-over 74 to finish tied for 11th. Breedlove is tied for fourth in the field in par-three scoring at one-under.

After playing the front nine at four-over, Kady Foshaug played the back nine at one-under to post a score of three-over 75 and finish tied for 21st place. Foshaug carded four birdies in her round, which is tied with Scutt for the third most in the field.

The Governors final counting score came from Kaley Campbell, who shot four-over 76 and finished the day in 29th place. Maggie Glass rounded out the lineup for Austin Peay State University, shooting an 80 to finish the day tied for 80th.

Through 18 holes, Austin Peay State University leads the tournament in par-three scoring at even par and ranks third in the field with 13 birdies.

The second round of the ASUN Women’s Golf Championship tees off on Monday at 8:00am with all players starting on hole No. 1. Austin Peay State University is paired with North Florida and Stetson in the first five groups of the day. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the event.

