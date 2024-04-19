Austin Peay State University Softball plays Queens at home this weekend

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will begin its final homestand of the 2024 season by hosting Queens for a three-game Atlantic Sun Conference series, this weekend at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field, looking to return to its winning ways.

The Governors (17-24; 3-12 ASUN), who are in 12th-place in the league’s standings, and the seventh-place Royals (21-20; 6-9 ASUN) will open the series, 1 p.m., Saturday, with a doubleheader, followed by a, 1 p.m., Sunday, single game to wrap-up the series.

Entering the weekend ASUN series, the APSU Govs are led offensively by junior first baseman Kylie Campbell, who enters the weekend batting .394, with five doubles, four triples and a home run, while scoring a team-tying best 24 runs and driving in 20.

Campbell is followed by freshman centerfielder Brie Howard, who is batting at a .330 clip, with three doubles, a triple and a team-high seven home runs. She also leads the team with 28 RBIs and team-tying 24 runs scored.

Graduate left fielder Kendyl Weinzapfel rounds out the APSU Govs .300 hitters, coming in batting an .303 this spring, with four doubles, three triples and two home runs, while driving in 18 and scoring 14 runs.

In the circle, Jordan Benefiel (9-11, 2.56 ERA, 114 K’s) leads Austin Peay State University pitching staff, while Samantha Miener (5-10, 3.96 ERA, 37 K’s), Ashley Martin (2-2, 3.29 ERA, 52 K’s) and Payton Harris (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 1 K) have also picked up wins this season for Austin Peay State University.

The Royals only have one hitter batting over .300 this spring, Kayla Smith, who is batting .318, with five doubles, two triples, four home runs, and a team-leading 25 runs scored and 19 RBIs.

Autumn Courtney leads the Queens pitching staff, coming in with a 16-8 record, including a 1.65 ERA and an ASUN Conference leading 206 strikeouts in 165.2 innings of work.

Between the Lines

Austin Peay State University is 2-1 all-time versus the Royals, with their first meeting coming last season.

The first game of this weekend’s series versus Queens will be the 450th at Cathi Maynard Park-Cheryl Holt Field all-time.

Jordan Benefiel needs one win to become the third APSU pitcher to reach 50 career wins.

Kendyl Weinzapfel needs one hit to become the 18th player in program history to reach 150 career hits.

Mea Clark needs nine hits to reach 100 for her career and become the 44th Gov to reach that milestone.

