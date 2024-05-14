Strawberry Salsa: A Sweet-Tangy Twist on Tradition

Clarksville, TN – This vibrant Strawberry Salsa recipe offers a delightful twist on traditional salsa, infusing it with the sweet, tangy flavor of fresh strawberries. Bursting with color and freshness, this salsa is a delightful blend of diced strawberries, tomatoes, jalapeño pepper, red onion, and cilantro, all tossed in a zesty lime dressing with a hint of honey for balance.

Perfectly balanced between sweet and savory, this salsa is versatile and pairs beautifully with a variety of dishes. Whether spooned over tacos for a burst of flavor, served alongside chips as a refreshing dip, or dolloped atop creamy cheeses like goat cheese or ricotta on crostini, this salsa adds a pop of flavor to any meal.

Strawberry Salsa Recipe

Ingredients

Juice and zest from 1 medium lime

1 ½ teaspoons honey or maple syrup (optional, based on your palate)

Pinch of salt

1 pint of strawberries, hulled and diced

1 tomato, diced

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and chopped (use a smaller jalapeño for less heat, or leave in some seeds for more heat)

½ small red onion, chopped

½ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Chips for serving

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk together the lime juice and zest, honey and salt. Stir in the strawberries, jalapeño, onion and cilantro. Add pepper, to taste, and mix well. Adjust the seasonings if need be (lime/ honey/salt). Marinate for at least 30 minutes. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

This salsa is excellent with tacos or on anything you would serve a normal salsa with. It also excellent topped on a soft cheese such as goat cheese, ricotta, or cream cheese on a cracker or bread as a form of crostini.

Serves 4