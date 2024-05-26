65.5 F
Clarksville
Sunday, May 26, 2024
HomeNewsFlood Advisory issued for Montgomery County, Stewart County
News

Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery County, Stewart County

News Staff
By News Staff
Flood Advisory

Clarksville Weather ForecastNashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for Montgomery County and Stewart County. The advisory is in effect until 12:45pm CT on Sunday.

At 9:37am CT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

This includes the following streams and drainages: Little West Fork, including the Fort Campbell Military Installation; Dyers Creek, including Big Rock; Saline, including Bumpus Mills; Hickman Creek, including Dover; Bellwood Branch; Cub Creek, including Atkins; Fletchers Fork; Cumberland Heights and creeks and streams in the Clarksville area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarksville, Dover, Big Rock, Indian Mound, Woodlawn, Palmyra, and Land Between The Lakes.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Continuing checking Clarksville Online for updated weather information.

Previous article
Clarksville-Montgomery County under Flood Watch until Monday morning
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 26th–30th, 2024
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online