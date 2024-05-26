Flood Advisory issued for Montgomery County, Stewart County

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for Montgomery County and Stewart County. The advisory is in effect until 12:45pm CT on Sunday.

At 9:37am CT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen.

This includes the following streams and drainages: Little West Fork, including the Fort Campbell Military Installation; Dyers Creek, including Big Rock; Saline, including Bumpus Mills; Hickman Creek, including Dover; Bellwood Branch; Cub Creek, including Atkins; Fletchers Fork; Cumberland Heights and creeks and streams in the Clarksville area.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Clarksville, Dover, Big Rock, Indian Mound, Woodlawn, Palmyra, and Land Between The Lakes.

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

