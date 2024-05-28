Calling All Young Stars: Matilda Workshop at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – For young artists interested in auditioning for Matilda The Musical, the Roxy Regional Theatre will hold a “Matilda Workshop” on Saturday, June 15th, from 10:00am to 12:00pm.

During this free workshop, young talent will learn more about what to expect in the audition and how to audition. This workshop will also include a Q&A at the end for parents/guardians to have their questions answered about the audition process, rehearsal process, and more.

Youth interested in auditioning for Matilda The Musical can either use one of the songs that will be taught at the workshop or choose their own. If you choose your own song, please bring a copy of the sheet music with you on the audition day for our accompanist.

Auditions will take place at the Roxy Regional Theatre, 100 Franklin Street, Clarksville TN 37040. Dates include Friday, June 21st (12:00pm to 4:00pm); Saturday, June 22nd (9:00am to 12:00pm); and Sunday, June 23rd (2:00pm to 6:00pm).

Youth auditions are by appointment only and will take place during the local auditions detailed above. If interested in auditioning for youth roles in Matilda The Musical, please email your preferred audition date(s) to casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org as soon as possible but no later than noon on Wednesday, June 19th. Space is limited, so submit early, as there is no guarantee you will get a time slot. If you are unable to attend in person, virtual auditions will be accepted at the same email address.

Please email casting@roxyregionaltheatre.org with any questions.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (Roxy Productions, Inc.) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

