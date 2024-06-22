Second Red River Hog Piglet Born at Nashville Zoo, Overcomes Early Challenges

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is proud to announce the birth of another red river hog piglet. The female was born around midnight on June 14th, 2024, to first-time mother, Tater.

This is the second red river hog birth at Nashville Zoo with the first litter of four piglets taking place just last month to first-time mother Truffles. While the new piglet, named Tot, is quickly improving, her first few days were a bit shaky.

“She wasn’t nursing from her mother and became pretty lethargic,” said Nashville Zoo Veterinarian Louden Wright. “We made the decision to move her up to the veterinary center ICU where she was warmed and rehydrated. She responded well to the treatment and is now being bottle fed by the animal care team.”

Due to Tot’s inability to properly nurse from Tater, the Zoo will hand-raise the piglet to become an ambassador animal representing her species eventually. Guests visiting Nashville Zoo can see Tot at the HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center. She can also be seen through the live nursery camera.

Red river hogs (Potamochoerus porcus) are native to the rainforests spread across west and central Africa. They have a recognizable red coat and tend to wallow in rivers and streams.

Red river hogs are omnivorous and eat roots, fruit, seeds, nuts, birds, eggs, insects, and more. They are a social species and typically live in groups of up to a dozen individuals.

While red river hogs are not considered endangered, Nashville Zoo works with several organizations throughout their native range in Africa working to save wildlife and protect habitats. These organizations include Save Giraffes Now, saving giraffes through hands-on conservation efforts in the savanna, and Vulpro, restoring African vulture populations.

To learn more about Nashville Zoo’s conservation efforts, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/conservation.

