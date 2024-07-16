88.1 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, July 16, 2024
HomeNewsMontgomery County Antique Tractor Club Donates $5,000 to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital NICU
News

Montgomery County Antique Tractor Club Donates $5,000 to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital NICU

News Staff
By News Staff
Representative of Vanderbilt, Ms. Jenny Streams, accepting the check from the two most recent past presidents, Mr. Chris Lanier and Mr. Jim Crisafulli
Representative of Vanderbilt, Ms. Jenny Streams, accepting the check from the two most recent past presidents, Mr. Chris Lanier and Mr. Jim Crisafulli

Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine ClubMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club has presented a check for $5,000 to the Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital NICU section. The money was raised during a recent Barbecue fundraiser at the Hilltop Supermarket.

The community-based tractor club has celebrated its 25th year here in Montgomery County.

Each year the MCATAEC conducts their annual show, (Last Weekend in September), featuring antique tractors and engines. Food, entertainment, and fun for the kids have always been their formula for a great show at the Bartee Agricultural Center.

With this donation, The Montgomery County Antique Tractor and Engine Club has exceeded 80,000 dollars in total donations to the Children’s Hospitals here in Tennessee.

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Football announces Samford, Morehead State added to Future Schedules
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online