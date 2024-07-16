77.8 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
CDE Lightband GM Brian Taylor Recognized for Excellence with TMEPA Outstanding Service Award

By News Staff
(L-R) Bradley Taylor, Brian’s son; Oliver Taylor, Brian’s grandson; Brian Taylor, General Manager of CDE Lightband; Kyle Taylor, Brian’s son; Kim Taylor, Brian’s wife.
Clarksville Department of Electricity - CDE - CDE LightbandClarksville, TN – Brian Taylor, the General Manager of CDE Lightband, has been awarded the TMEPA Outstanding Service Award. The accolade was presented during the President’s Lunch at the Tennessee Municipal Electric Power Association (TMEPA) Annual Membership Meeting, recognizing Taylor for his leadership and unwavering dedication to the Tennessee public power model.

The TMEPA Outstanding Service Award honors a single individual who exemplifies the principles of a public power manager within the state. This is the highest honor awarded by the statewide association. Recipients of this award are recognized for their significant contributions to public power programs at both local and statewide levels; demonstrate exceptional leadership; and commended for their active community involvement.

Brian Solsbee, Executive Director of TMEPA, praised Taylor’s leadership and contributions, stating, “Brian is a great leader among his peers in the utility industry. He consistently provides valuable feedback during legislative sessions and has been instrumental in fostering growth and progress. His service on our Board of Directors has been particularly impactful.”

Taylor’s dedication to public power, for the past 42 years, and influential leadership in the utility industry have earned him this prestigious recognition. Receiving the TMEPA Outstanding Service Award further underscores his commitment to advancing public power and serving his community, highlighting the substantial impact and initiatives he has made in the field and celebrating his ongoing contributions to enhancing public power in Tennessee.

About CDE Lightband

CDE Lightband is a municipally-owned public power and broadband service provider serving 72,000 electric and 22,000 broadband customers with the city limits of Clarksville, TN.

CDE Lightband provides reliable utilities delivered at the speed of light. Our service area, consisting of 100 square miles within the municipal boundaries, includes 892 miles of power lines and 960 miles of fiber optic cable.

Our world-class Fiber Optic Network keeps electric costs low and allows us to deliver exceptional products and constant innovation. The network provides savings of over $1 million annually in operating costs and provides over $5 million annually in income for electrical grid improvements that result in half as many large scale power outages compared to peer cities.

Additionally, access to our network increases home values by 3% or an average of over $5,000, according to the Fiber to the Home Council. Based in large part on access to the superior digital products provided by CDE Lightband, Clarksville has been designated a first 50 “Next Century City.”

CDE Lightband offers Electricity, Internet, Digital TV and Telephone services with blazing fast speed and superior performance … with the additional convenience of 24/7 local support and bundling all your utilities into a single bill.

Our staff includes 200 full-time employees, a management team with over 100 years of combined industry expertise and governance provided by a board of five local business leaders.

For more information, visit their website at www.cdelightband.com

