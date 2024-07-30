Austin Peay State University’s STEM Bridge Program Empowers Students with Google-Funded Initiative

Clarksville, TN – Thanks to a Google grant, Austin Peay State University (APSU) and its College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) hosted a Students to STEM Professionals bridge program this month to help incoming freshmen learn about different career options and majors.

Dr. Meagan Mann, an associate professor in the APSU Department of Chemistry, has spent several years hosting programs for recent graduates as director of the Governors Summer Bridge Program.

This new offering was different for two reasons: it focused primarily on incoming STEM students, and it was funded by a grant that included at least a $500.00 one-time scholarship and a new iPad for each participating student.

“The students had a good time,” Mann said. “They were very enthusiastic about what they learned and were all very open to learning from the first day. Some came into the week unsure of what they wanted to [major in]. Hopefully, this week has helped them figure that out.”

Students to STEM Professionals was funded by a grant from Google’s Data Center Social Impact Team. Mann led participants through a week-long program that immersed them in the college’s nine departments and allowed them to explore job prospects, research opportunities and much more.

“It’s been amazing,” said Jordan Bowser, a freshman computer science major from Kirkwood High School. “I’m very grateful to be able to see how far these professors and students have come. It provides a new perspective for what college can be like and how you can forge your own path if you really want it.”

During the week, activities took students down the APSU Math Trail, on a tour of the lab facilities in the Engineering Technology Building, and out to the Austin Peay State University Farm and Environmental Education Center. The knowledge base doesn’t end with the summer program; each new student will be paired with a peer mentor who will meet with them throughout the fall and spring semesters to make their first year on campus run smoothly.

About the Austin Peay State University College of STEM

The College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) provides studies for students in the areas of agriculture, astronomy, aviation sciences, biology, chemistry, computer science, earth and environmental sciences, engineering physics, engineering technology, information technology, mathematics, medical laboratory sciences, radiologic sciences and physics.

Our outstanding, discipline-based programs are student-centered and designed to prepare students for responsible positions at all levels of research, industry, education, medicine and government positions.