Rocket Fizz Brings Nostalgic Treats to Governor’s Square Mall This Fall

Clarksville, TN – It’s one of those sweet recollections from childhood: That special treat that you got every once in a while. If you were lucky, you could find it most of the time at the neighborhood store.

You’ll soon be able to savor it again at Rocket Fizz Soda Pop and Candy Shop, a new store at Governor’s Square Mall in Clarksville, Tennessee. This throw-back confectionary will occupy nearly 2,000 square feet of space in the mall’s north concourse, next to Spencer’s. It is scheduled to welcome its first customers by November of this year.

Rocket Fizz is a one-stop shop for all of your soda pop and candy cravings. There are thousands of bottled soda pops and packaged candies from all over America, and the world. It is one of the fastest growing soda and candy franchise brands in the country, with over 100 locations in the United States and Canada.

The new Rocket Fizz at Governor’s Square Mall will be the only location within 150 miles.

About Governor’s Square Mall

Governor’s Square Mall, located at 2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville, Tennessee, has been serving the community since 1986. It comprises over one million square feet of retail space, anchored by Dillard’s, Belk Outlet, JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target, Ross Dress for Less, and Burlington, plus more than 100 other specialty shops and services.

For more information, visit online at www.governorssquare.net. Governor’s Square Mall is owned and operated as part of the Cafaro family of companies, based in Niles, Ohio. For more information, log onto www.cafarocompany.com.