Clarksville Police Department responds to early morning vehicle, motorcycle crash on Tylertown Road at Oakland Road

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) was called out to work a wreck with injuries that occurred Tuesday morning at approximately 6:02am at the intersection of Tylertown Road and Oakland Road.

The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, and the intersection was completely shut down. Traffic was diverted, and Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) Transportation was notified.

The motorcyclist was flown to Nashville by life-flight helicopter, and his status is unknown at this time. Fatal Accident Crash Investigators (FACT) are on the scene. The roadway is open now.

There is no other information available for release at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CPD FACT Investigator Nemeth at 931.648.0656 Ext. 5350.

