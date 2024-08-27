Clarksville Police Department identify Motorcyclist killed in crash on Peachers Mill Road

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) reports that the motorcyclist involved in the head-on collision on August 22nd, 2024, on Peachers Mill Road has been identified as 44-year-old Jason Knutt.

The next of kin notifications have been made.

The crash between the motorcyclist and a vehicle at happened around 6:35pm. The roadway was completely shut down for a while.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact CPD Investigator Nemeth at 931.648.0656, ext. 5350.