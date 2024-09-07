City of Clarksville announces Tracy Lane to be closed beginning September 11th

Clarksville, TN – Beginning Wednesday, September 11th, 2024 a portion of Tracy Lane, which accesses Whitfield Road, will be closed to traffic. It is anticipated that this closure will last approximately seven days, until September 18th.

With the new roadway open to traffic on Whitfield, workers have turned their attention to excavating the former travel lanes and completing the widening project. This closure will allow crews to backfill and grade the area prior to paving.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes.