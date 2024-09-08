LG Hosts Tennessee Titans Legends at Clarksville Plant as Part of Renewed Partnership Celebration

Clarksville, TN – LG and the Tennessee Titans recently celebrated the renewal of their partnership, which supports local businesses, provides family-friendly programs, and drives economic growth in the community. The event included a meet-and-greet for LG’s nearly 800 Clarksville employees with former Titans Jevon Kearse and Keith Bulluck.

After employees enjoyed lunch, catered by Mission BBQ, under the cover of two giant tents set up at the plant entrance, Clarksville plant President Son Chang-Woo kicked things off by saying, “I am proud of our team for making the best laundry appliances on the planet.”

Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden were on site to congratulate LG on their contributions to the community. Kearse and Bulluck each made brief comments, then presented Chang-Woo with a Titans jersey and autographed football. They then took time to sign autographs and take pictures with Clarksville’s LG team members.

