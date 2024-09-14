79.1 F
Clarksville
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Clarksville Police Department Urges Drivers to Avoid I-24 Westbound After Crash Blocks Both Lanes

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is assisting the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) with traffic control at a crash on Interstate 24 westbound, mile marker 3.

Both lanes are completely blocked. CPD is asking the public to avoid the area until further notice.

Clarksville Police have completely closed down Exit 4 in both directions for Life Flight Landing.

If you are unable to avoid the area, be prepared for a long delay. For information about the crash, CPD will refer you to THP.

