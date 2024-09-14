Tennessee Titans Lead New York Jets in Series History with 25-20-1 Record Over Six Decades

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans and New York Jets have met 46 total times in the regular season and postseason during the last 64 seasons. The Titans lead the series 25-20-1, including a win in the only playoff matchup.

The last time the Titans and Jets played at Nissan Stadium was December 2nd, 2018. The Titans trailed 16-0 in the first half and 22-13 in the fourth quarter before coming back to win 26-22. Marcus Mariota completed a go-ahead, 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Corey Davis with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

The Titans have only appeared twice against the Jets at MetLife Stadium, which opened in 2010—first in 2015 and then on October 3rd, 2021. In the 2021 game, the two teams went to overtime before the Jets prevailed 27-24 on a 22-yard field goal by Matt Ammendola. Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson passed for two touchdowns and recorded his first career victory. The following week the Titans began a six-game winning streak, propelling them to the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

The Jets, like the then-Houston Oilers, were charter members of the American Football League. From the league’s founding in 1960 through the 1962 season, they played as the New York Titans before being renamed the Jets for the 1963 season. With the exception of 1967, the Jets and Oilers played twice each season from 1960-69, and the Oilers won the first six meetings in the series.

In 1991, the Oilers began a string of six consecutive victories against the Jets, including a 17-10 victory in a 1991 AFC Wild Card Game. In that contest, Warren Moon completed a pair of touchdown passes to Ernest Givins and the Oilers defense stopped the Jets inside Houston’s five-yard line twice in the second half to preserve the victory.

Most Recent Matchups

2013 Week 4 • Sept. 29, 2013 • Jets 13 at TITANS 38

Jake Locker passes for three touchdowns before leaving the game in the third quarter with a hip injury. Nate Washington records 105 receiving yards and two touchdowns, including a 77-yarder from Ryan Fitzpatrick. Titans score 28 points off four Jets turnovers.

Cornerback Alterraun Verner notches two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Jets quarterback Geno Smith is sacked five times, twice by defensive end Ropati Pitoitua. Defensive end Karl Klug scores on a sack, forced fumble and recovery.

2014 Week 15 • Dec. 14, 2014 • JETS 16 at Titans 11

Chris Ivory scores the game-winning, one-yard rushing touchdown with 3:09 remaining in the fourth quarter. Titans starting quarterback Jake Locker leaves the game with a shoulder injury in the second quarter and is replaced by Charlie Whitehurst.

Scoring by the Tennessee Titans is limited to three Ryan Succop field goals and a safety. Jets quarterback Geno Smith engineers two long scoring drives and completes a nine-yard touchdown pass to John Conner on fourth-and-one.

2015 Week 14 • Dec. 13, 2015 • Titans 8 at JETS 30

The New York Jets tally 27 unanswered points in the first half, scoring on five of their first six drives. Ryan Fitzpatrick passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns for the Jets, while Chris Ivory (101 yards) leads New York’s rushing efforts. Brandon Marshall records 125 receiving yards, including a 69-yard score.

Marcus Mariota scores Tennessee’s only touchdown on a 41-yard pass from running back Antonio Andrews. The Jets defense notches five sacks, while the offense records 439 yards and possesses the ball for 35:56.

2018 Week 13 • Dec. 2, 2018 • Jets 22 at TITANS 26

The Tennessee Titans come back after trailing 16-0 in the first half and 22-13 in the fourth quarter. Marcus Mariota delivers a game-winning, 11-yard touchdown pass to Corey Davis with 36 seconds remaining.

The New York Jets are helped by five field goals from Jason Myers, an interception returned for a touchdown by cornerback Trumaine Johnson, a blocked punt and a blocked extra point. Mariota passes for 282 yards, including 104 yards to Taywan Taylor.

2021 Week 4 • Oct. 3, 2021 • Titans 24 at JETS 27 (OT)

The Titans tie the score with 16 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter on Ryan Tannehill’s two-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Batson and subsequent PAT. Jets kicker Matt Ammendola boots a 22-yard field goal on the first possession of overtime, and the Titans miss a 49-yard attempt in response.

Tannehill passes for 298 yards but is sacked seven times. Derrick Henry totals 157 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards. Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson (297 yards and two touchdowns) records his first career win.