Tailgate Alley Thrills: APSU Fans Bring Energy, Excitement Before Kickoff

Clarksville, TN – It’s football season in Clarksville, and the air is buzzing with excitement! Tailgate Alley is the place to be before an Austin Peay State University football game, where students, alumni, and fans unite to celebrate their beloved Governors.

As soon as Tailgate Alley opens, a sea of tents and grills pop up in the parking lot between Fortera Stadium and the Dunn Center. The scent of sizzling burgers, hotdogs, and brats fills the air, tempting everyone who walks by. Fans stroll past food trucks like Kadi’s Tacos & More, Windy City Vibes, and Kelly’s Big Burger & BBQ, each offering its own mouthwatering specialties. From the taste of perfectly grilled chicken to the crunch of BBQ-loaded fries, there’s something for every tailgater to indulge in.

Laughter echoes as groups dive into friendly outdoor games like cornhole and ladder toss. Music pulses from every direction, creating a rhythm that keeps the energy high. A live DJ cranks up the tunes, and soon enough, fans are showing off their moves, joining together in spontaneous line dances that sweep through the crowd.

“We are out here today to support Austin Peay. We are serving barbecue out of Kelly’s Big Burger food truck. We are showcasing the BBQ that is cooked at the new pit behind the restaurant on Riverside Drive. We have nachos, brisket, and pork. There have been families coming in in packs as well as individuals,” Daniel Fuller with Kelly’s Big Burger & BBQ. “It’s been crazy out here today. Nice and cool but nice and civil, just beautiful. Everybody is mingling and having a good time.”

About three hours before kickoff, the atmosphere reaches a fever pitch as the Governor’s Own Marching Band strikes up, signaling the football team’s arrival. The cheer squad and national award-winning mascot join in, leading the team down Tailgate Alley. It’s a moment filled with anticipation and pride, with fans clapping, shouting, and waving banners as the Governors march toward the stadium, ready for battle.

“We are out here to support Austin Peay. Fortera is a sponsor of Austin Peay athletics. We are out here visiting with fans and supporting the Austin Peay Football team,” said Ryan Wyndham, Vice President of Marketing with Fortera Bank. “Today has been going great. It’s a good crowd, and we’re looking forward to the game tonight.”

As the clock ticks down to game time, Tailgate Alley starts to wind down, and fans are encouraged to enter the stadium for the big showdown. Austin Peay State University football takes on Alabama A&M this week, and the stakes are high. It is also Future Govs & Community Heroes Day, presented by Domino’s. The stands will be packed, the cheers will be loud, and the Governors are ready to defend their home turf under the lights.

“The tailgating today has been awesome. So many great and excited people cheering on Austin Peay football. We’re glad for football to be back, and we’re excited to watch the Govs bring home another conference championship this season,” said Jacob Knight, Assistant Director of Alumni Engagement.

Whether you’re dancing with friends, savoring game-day food, or soaking in the electric atmosphere, tailgating at an APSU football game is an experience like no other. As the game nears, fans pour into the stadium, united in their passion for the red and white. It’s time to cheer the Governors on to victory!

Austin Peay State University football takes on Alabama A&M at Fortera Stadium on Saturday, September 21st, 2024, at 6:00pm.

2024 APSU Football Home Games

September 21st vs Alabama A&M

September 28th vs Southern Utah (Govs Preview Day, register here!)

October 26th vs Tarleton State (Homecoming)

November 9th vs Abilene Christian

November 16th vs Eastern Kentucky

November 23rd vs. UT Chattanooga

Single-game and season ticket purchases can be made online by visiting www.LetsGoPeay.com/BuyTickets or by calling the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

