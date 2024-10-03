72.1 F
Clarksville
Thursday, October 3, 2024
Sports

Shaye Foster Makes APSU History as First ASUN Women’s Runner of the Week Award Recipient

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University’s Shaye Foster Earns ASUN Runner of the Week Honors Following Dominant Performance. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Cross CountryJacksonville, FL – After picking up her first-career win at the Michael Pretorious Invitational, Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s cross country runner Shaye Foster has been named the Atlantic Sun Conference Women’s Runner of the Week, the league announced Wednesday.

Foster, who was named the ASUN Women’s Runner of the Week for the first time in her career, posted a time of 19:08:02. A native of Coxs Creek, Kentucky, Foster led the Governors to a first-place finish as a team, was Austin Peay State University’s first team win since the 2015 UE Invitational.  

Foster is the Govs’ first individual meet winner since Emmaculate Kiplagat won the 2017 APSU Invitational. Foster also is the first Governors cross country runner to earn ASUN Women’s Runner of the Week honors in program history. 

Foster and the Austin Peay State University cross country team will close out the regular season at Tennessee Tech’s Golden Eagle Invitational on October 8th in Cookeville, Tennessee.

For news, updates, and results, follow the APSU cross country team on X and Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for October 3rd – 7th, 2024
