Austin Peay State University’s Arianna Allen, Kaylee Hansen Balance Academic Excellence with D1 Soccer

Clarksville, TN – On and off the field, Austin Peay State University (APSU) freshmen Arianna Allen and Kaylee Hansen are focused on goals.
The two soccer players are balancing their Division I careers with their academic pursuits as part of Austin Peay State University’s Honors Program, showcasing the university’s commitment to supporting well-rounded student-athletes.
Arianna Allen
As a longtime soccer player whose father is originally from Spain, world languages major Arianna Allen is combining her heritage and athletic background to pursue her dreams at APSU.
Allen moved to Clarksville from Michigan this semester to join the APSU Govs soccer team and plans to become a medical translator in Europe after graduation. She is already fluent in Spanish and is currently learning French.
“The fact that I’m able to speak two languages is something not a lot of people have, and I want to use that to help people,” she said. “I learned some Spanish from my dad, and my school had an immersion program. From preschool until fifth grade, all my classes were in Spanish.”
Allen’s upbringing also gave her a passion for soccer. Both her parents played the sport and introduced her to it at an early age.
“I’m a goalie, and I love the style of play,” she said. “It can be very fast-paced, or you can slow it down, but the most important thing is to communicate with your team throughout the game. I’m a big talker, so I enjoy that about playing that position.”
While Allen thrives on communication during games, she hopes to build connections across campus during her time at Austin Peay State University.
“Meeting new people is important to me,” she said. “I’m kind of introverted when it comes to making new friends, so having access to the Honors Commons and its activities will be really helpful for me.”
Allen’s academic pursuits through the Honors Program are also helping her work toward her international travel and career goals. She plans to take advantage of Austin Peay’s study abroad opportunities to experience new cultures and decide which country she wants to work in.
“After I graduate, one of the first things I want to do is go backpacking through Europe,” she said. “I’ve been to Spain a few times because I have family over there, and I’ve also been to Japan with my travel team. We played at a soccer complex right under Mount Fuji, and the view there was beautiful.”
To balance her ambitions with her classwork and athletic commitments, Allen makes sure to organize her schedule while leaving enough time to recharge.
“I love the planner in my calendar right now,” she said. “It’s important to me that everything’s written down and structured correctly, but I also want to make sure I have some time to myself. The biggest thing for me is living in the moment and enjoying my time at Austin Peay.”
Kaylee Hansen
Soccer has been an important part of kinesiology major Kaylee Hansen’s life for as long as she can remember, and now she’s studying the science behind the sport she loves at Austin Peay.
The Chicago native’s journey into athletics began while she was still in preschool, and by age 6, she was playing club soccer competitively.
“My parents got me into soccer because my older sister started playing, and I always did whatever she was doing,” Hansen said. “My favorite thing is the adrenaline of being on the field and completely focused on the game.”
Hansen’s talent for the sport soon became apparent, and she began playing soccer through high-profile youth programs like Elite Clubs National League and Girls Academy before joining her high school team in her senior year.
Taylor Borman, an assistant coach for the Govs soccer team, recognized Hansen’s abilities at a showcase event and invited her to play for Austin Peay State University – which was an easy decision.
“I researched the school first because I didn’t know much about it,” Hansen said. “Eventually, I came to APSU for a visit, and it was exactly the kind of school I was looking for. The campus is very pretty and walkable, and I have family in Tennessee so I knew it would be a good fit.”
Thanks to the strong bonds she has formed with her teammates, Hansen quickly found her footing both on and off the field.
“This season has been a lot of fun,” she said. “I love everyone on the team, and it’s been really competitive. Every practice, we’re all giving 100% effort, and it’s like my second family.”
Though soccer drew her to Austin Peay State University, Hansen is equally dedicated to her studies. After earning a kinesiology degree, she plans to continue her education and become a physical therapist.
“Balancing athletics and academics is just like any other obligation I’ve had in high school,” she said. “I’m good at managing stress, being productive, and making sure I have time to get my work done so I can focus on my next priority.”
One of Hansen’s top priorities right now is a strong finish to her first season with the APSU Govs, and this spring she plans to spend more time engaging with campus activities.
“Since I came here for soccer, I moved in during late July, which was great for bonding with my team and getting to know my way around campus,” she said. “I also appreciate how many events are at Austin Peay. There’s something going on every day, which makes it really easy to get involved.”