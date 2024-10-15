Austin Peay State University’s Arianna Allen, Kaylee Hansen Balance Academic Excellence with D1 Soccer

Clarksville, TN – On and off the field, Austin Peay State University (APSU) freshmen Arianna Allen and Kaylee Hansen are focused on goals.

Arianna Allen

world languages major Arianna Allen is combining her heritage and athletic background to pursue her dreams at APSU.

Allen moved to Clarksville from Michigan this semester to join the APSU Govs soccer team and plans to become a medical translator in Europe after graduation. She is already fluent in Spanish and is currently learning French.

“The fact that I’m able to speak two languages is something not a lot of people have, and I want to use that to help people,” she said. “I learned some Spanish from my dad, and my school had an immersion program. From preschool until fifth grade, all my classes were in Spanish.”

Allen’s upbringing also gave her a passion for soccer. Both her parents played the sport and introduced her to it at an early age.

While Allen thrives on communication during games, she hopes to build connections across campus during her time at Austin Peay State University.

Allen’s academic pursuits through the Honors Program are also helping her work toward her international travel and career goals. She plans to take advantage of Austin Peay’s study abroad opportunities to experience new cultures and decide which country she wants to work in.

To balance her ambitions with her classwork and athletic commitments, Allen makes sure to organize her schedule while leaving enough time to recharge.

Kaylee Hansen

Thanks to the strong bonds she has formed with her teammates, Hansen quickly found her footing both on and off the field.

“This season has been a lot of fun,” she said. “I love everyone on the team, and it’s been really competitive. Every practice, we’re all giving 100% effort, and it’s like my second family.”

plans to continue her education and become a physical therapist.