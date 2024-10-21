Govs Go Abroad: Austin Peay State University student Faith Clark

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) senior Faith Clark recently embarked on a transformative trip across Europe and beyond through the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) International Research Experiences for Students (IRES) program.

Her experiences were filled with enlightening cultural exchanges, diverse culinary adventures, and an enriched understanding of global perspectives. From Poland to Paris, Clark’s journey was a tapestry of invaluable insights and stories.

The IRES program supports international research and research-related activities for U.S. science and engineering students like Clark and contributes to the development of a diverse, globally engaged workforce. It focuses on active participation in high-quality international research, education and professional development experiences in NSF-funded research areas.

In her collaborations with Polish and Ukrainian students—each American student was paired with one Polish student and one Ukrainian student—Clark observed a flexible work environment where the schedule was not as rigidly defined as she anticipated. She recalled being sent home early on occasion due to a lack of immediate work, a flexible approach that taught her about different cultural attitudes toward work and productivity.

Collaborating with students from different cultures also provided Clark with invaluable experiences in patience and teamwork. Working on presentations with Polish and Ukrainian peers, she tackled linguistic barriers and shared a mutual learning curve.

“I’ve done a lot of presentations, so it was fine for me,” she said, adding that her confidence played a crucial role in calming her international partners’ nerves as they navigated English pronunciations and presentation jitters.

Her time in Europe offered Clark the opportunity to explore cultures across the continent. Those experiences often provided a striking contrast to the fast-paced nature of American life, particularly when she spent time in France.

“The French way is more ‘show up and get your stuff done, but don’t really worry too much about clocking in,” she said.

During her leisurely breakfasts, she embraced the slower pace and lack of rush in Parisian dining, appreciating moments that allowed her to savor life without the constant pressure of time.

Faith’s culinary adventures were equally rich and diverse. In Poland, however, she encountered an unexpected twist—a barbecue chicken pizza unexpectedly topped with corn.

“It was so gross,” she said with a laugh, describing how it left an indelible mark on her palate. “But the trip was a pretty fun experience, and it was very eye-opening. I would recommend it to other people, especially if it’s paid for.”

Clark’s tale offers invaluable insights to the Austin Peay State University community and the perks of the IRES program. She encouraged others to seize the opportunity for global exploration, embrace diverse cultures, and build bridges of understanding across borders. Her journey encapsulates the university’s mission to inspire an inclusive community of learners, making a significant impact both regionally and globally.

