APSU Women’s Basketball Struggles against Vanderbilt’s Strong Offense, Drops Road Game in Nashville

Nashville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team fell 93-37 to Vanderbilt, Friday, at Memorial Gymnasium.

Back-to-back turnovers from Vanderbilt allowed the Govs to lead 4-0 with layups by Nariyah Simmons and Abby Cater one minute into the game. Vanderbilt responded with a three-point play by Khamil Pierre and a layup by Jane Nwaba from a Governor turnover.

A jumper by Anovia Sheals got the APSU Govs within two of the Commodores at 8-6 with seven minutes remaining as both teams were scoreless until a three by Mikayla Blakes got Vanderbilt up by five at 11-6 with 5:48 left in the quarter.

The Commodores went on a 7-0 run to extend their lead to 11 as a three-pointer from Simmons with 4 seconds on the clock cut the Governors’ deficit to 24-16.

Vanderbilt held Austin Peay State University scoreless until a driving layup by Sheals three minutes into the second frame, as Vanderbilt held the 33-18 lead. A pair of threes ended a drought by APSU from 5:12-2:52 by La’Nya Foster and Briana Rivera to trim their deficit to 15 with 2:12 remaining. The Commodores scored 11 points in the final 1:46 of the second quarter to take a 52-26 lead heading into halftime.

The APSU Govs were scoreless until a turnaround jumper by Sa’Mya Wyatt at 6:15. APSU would not score again until free throws by Nisea Burrell with four minutes left to play, making the score 69-30. Vandy would end the quarter with a three by Aga Mukurat, allowing them to lead 78-30.

Austin Peay State University’s scoring drought was ended with consecutive layups by Wyatt, making the score 87-34. A second chance layup by Cater would be the Governor’s final basket of the game as Vanderbilt took the 93-37 win.

The Difference

Fouls. The Governors had 27 personal fouls compared to Vanderbilt’s 15. Vanderbilt made 23 of 30 attempted free throws.

Inside The Box Score

Abby Cater and Sa’Mya Wyatt led with eight points.

Anovia Sheals had seven points and five rebounds.

Nisea Burrell and Sheals led with two assists each.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hits the road to take on Indiana State on November 15th and Miami (Ohio), November 17th.