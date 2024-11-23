AAA Warns Drivers: Don’t Veer for Deer During Peak Season

Nashville, TN – With more deer active across the state, AAA is reminding drivers to take precautions to avoid collisions. In Tennessee, there were over 6,500 motor vehicle crashes involving deer in 2020, and half of those crashes occurred between the months of October and December, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety.

“Pay close attention to the speed limit and for deer at the roadside, especially at dawn and dusk, when they’re most active,” said Megan Cooper, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Slow down if you see deer crossing or standing beside the road. Deer can be highly unpredictable, and others are likely nearby because they often travel in herds.”

Tips to Avoid a Collision

Scan the road. Focus on what’s ahead and beside you on the roadway. If you can spot a deer (or any other animal) ahead of time, it will give you time to react appropriately.

Use high-beam headlights if there's no oncoming traffic. High beams help you spot animals' reflective eyes and increase your overall field of vision.

Be cautious at dawn and dusk. Dusk and dawn are peak times for deer-related auto crashes.

Always wear your seatbelt.

If a collision is unavoidable:

Don't swerve. Swerving may seem like a natural reaction, but it's also dangerous and puts you at risk of a serious crash.

Minimize the impact by braking firmly. Hold firmly onto the steering wheel, remain in your lane, and bring your vehicle to a controlled stop.

What to do after hitting a deer:

Pull off the roadway and turn on your emergency flashers.

Don't try to remove the deer from the roadway. Its hooves or antlers could injure you, especially if the deer is still alive.

Assess damage to your vehicle. Take photos and videos of the incident, which could come in handy if you file a claim on your insurance.

. Take photos and videos of the incident, which could come in handy if you file a claim on your insurance. Contact your insurance agent.

