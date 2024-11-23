Tennessee Titans Hold Slim 23-21 Series Edge Over Houston Texans in Rivalry’s 23rd Year

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans-Houston Texans rivalry is in its 23rd year since the expansion Texans began play and the AFC South was formed in 2002. In 44 games, the Titans are 23-21 against the Texans, including a 12-10 mark at Nissan Stadium and an 11-11 record at NRG Stadium.

The last time the Titans and Texans met at NRG Stadium was December 31st, 2023. The Texans won 26-3, as then-rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud passed for 213 yards and a touchdown in his first appearance against the Titans. The Texans clinched the 2023 division title a week later.

In the most recent matchup at Nissan Stadium, which took place on December 17th, 2023, Case Keenum started at quarterback for the Texans in place of the injured Stroud. Houston escaped with a 19-16 overtime victory after Ka’imi Fairbairn made a 54-yard field goal as time expired in the extra period.

Several recent late-season battles with the Texans have had playoff implications for the Titans. On January 9th, 2022, they won 28-25 at Houston to clinch the top seed in the AFC playoff field.

In the 2020 season finale (January 3rd, 2021), the Titans traveled to Houston needing a win to secure their first AFC South title since 2008. They got it when Sam Sloman’s 37-yard field goal provided the margin in a 41-38 win, capping an historic afternoon during which Henry established a franchise record with 250 rushing yards and concluded the season with a franchise record 2,027 rushing yards.

In the 2019 finale, the two eventual playoff teams met at NRG Stadium. The Texans had already clinched the AFC South, while the Titans went into the day potentially needing a win to secure the wild card berth. The Texans had defended their home turf a series-record seven consecutive times against the Titans, but the Titans came away with a 35-14 win.

The Titans franchise has a rich and storied history with the city of Houston. Under late owner K.S. “Bud” Adams Jr., the Titans existed as the Houston Oilers from 1960-96. In Houston, the Oilers won the first two American Football League Championships and made a total of 15 playoff appearances. The team moved to Tennessee in 1997 and in 1999 adopted the “Titans” moniker.

Ten players who spent a significant portion of their careers in a Houston Oilers uniform are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, including former quarterback Warren Moon, outside linebacker Robert Brazile, defensive tackle Curley Culp and offensive lineman Bruce Matthews.



Current Titans Controlling Owner and Chairman Amy Adams Strunk is a graduate of the University of Texas and resides in Waller, Texas.

Most Recent Games

2021 Week 18 • Jan. 9, 2022 • TITANS 28 at Texans 25

With their win in the regular season finale, the Tennessee Titans clinch the first seed in the AFC playoffs They build a 21-0 lead in the second quarter before the Texans score 18 consecutive points in the second half.

With the score 21-18 in the fourth quarter, Ryan Tannehill escapes a near sack to complete a 36-yard pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, leading to the decisive three yard touchdown catch by Julio Jones Tannehill passes for 287 yards and touchdowns to four different receivers, out-dueling Texans rookie Davis Mills (301 yards, three touchdowns). The Titans offense totals 405 yards and converts 61.5 percent on third down (8-13).

2022 Week 8 • Oct. 30, 2022 • TITANS 17 at Texans 10

Derrick Henry rushes for 219 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries, and the team’s 314 rushing yards make up the second-best total in franchise history Henry records his fourth consecutive game against Houston with 200 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns. Henry scores his 75th career touchdown to break Eddie George’s franchise record (74). Rookie quarterback Malik Willis records his first NFL start with Ryan Tannehill inactive.

The Titan’s defense limits the Texans to 161 total yards, the fewest by a Titans opponent since 2010. Texans quarterback Davis Mills is sacked three times and throws one interception (Kristian Fulton).

2022 Week 16 • Dec. 24, 2022 • TEXANS 19 at Titans 14

The Texans earn their second win of the season. The temperature at kickoff is 20 degrees, making it the coldest home game in Titans/Oilers history. Kickoff is delayed by one hour due to Nashville area power issues caused by the cold. Malik Willis starts for an injured Ryan Tannehill at quarterback. The Texans force three turnovers and sack Willis four times

2023 Week 15 • Dec. 17, 2023 • TEXANS 19 at TITANS 16 (OT)

Ka’imi Fairbairn makes a game-winning 54-yard field goal as time expires in overtime. Texans quarterback Case Keenum, starting for an injured C.J. Stroud, passes for 229 yards and a touchdown. Devin Singletary leads the Texans with 121 rushing yards and adds 49 receiving yards, including a 41-yard grab to set up the game-winning field goal.

The Texan’s defense limits Derrick Henry to nine total yards on 16 rushing attempts. The Titans jump out to a 13-0 lead after defensive back Elijah Molden returns an interception 44 yards for a touchdown. Houston outscores the Titans 19-3 to finish the game.

2023 Week 17 • Dec. 31, 2023 • Titans 3 at TEXANS 26

The Texans score the first 20 points of the game in the first half before Nick Folk provides the Titans’ only points with a 53-yard field goal. Titans starting quarterback Will Levis exits the game in the second quarter due to injury, and Ryan Tannehill enters in relief. Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud completes 24 of 32 passes for 213 yards and one touchdown.

The Texan’s defense totals six sacks, including a strip-sack by Jerry Hughes that results in a 13-yard return for a touchdown by Sheldon Rankins. The Texan’s defense thwarts a 72-yard drive by Tennessee in the third quarter with a fourth-down stop from the three-yard line.