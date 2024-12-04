Clarksville-Montgomery County School System Launches Monthly Dyslexia Screenings Starting January 2025

Montgomery County, TN – After two successful screening events, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) will host monthly Dyslexia Screening Events for families in the Montgomery County community.

The events will be held at the CMCSS Learning Center, 343 Pageant Lane, Clarksville starting January 28th, 2025. Families can register for a time slot using the Google form below. A sign-up sheet for the upcoming month will be available a few weeks prior to each session.

To participate in the screening, children must be at least four years old and up to 12th grade. Students do not have to be enrolled in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System. A parent or guardian must remain on-site during the screening. If the child is a CMCSS student, the screener’s results will be shared with the child’s school.

If a student has been previously screened for characteristics of dyslexia, please bring or share the information using the registration link.

What is Dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a language-based learning disability that affects reading and spelling skills at the word level. Individuals with dyslexia manifest along a spectrum, with some impacted in minor ways and others experiencing significant difficulty acquiring the ability to recognize and spell words and read with automaticity and fluency.

Dyslexia Resource Guide

Why is Screening Important?

By screening for early warning indicators of characteristics of dyslexia, teachers and instructors can better pinpoint areas of concern and design support. If your child’s profile reflects characteristics of dyslexia, parents or guardians will be provided information about dyslexia, and the school will be notified of the screening data.

A student must not be formally diagnosed with dyslexia to receive appropriate intervention. The survey-level assessments used in screening are sufficient to identify your child’s needs and plan for dyslexia-specific intervention.

How to Participate

Screenings will be held on Tuesday, January 28th, 2025, from 9:00am to 10:30am, 12:30pm to 2:00pm, and 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Families must sign up for a time in the Google Form for an appointment. No walk-ins will be available. There will also be an option on the form to discuss your child’s reading data and answer questions. This will not include a screener and the student does not have to be in attendance.

Registration Link:

To register for the Tuesday, January 28th, 2025 event, use this link: https://bit.ly/CMCSSscreeners