APSU Men’s Basketball loses to Jacksonville in ASUN Conference Matchup

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team fell to Jacksonville in its second game of Atlantic Sun Conference play, 68-44, Saturday, at Swisher Gymnasium.

Tate McCubbin and LJ Thomas led Austin Peay (6-9, 1-1 ASUN) in scoring with 12 points, but the Governors were held to a season-low 27.9% from the field in the defeat.

Jacksonville (6-7, 1-1 ASUN) scored the game’s first five points after forcing eight-straight APSU misses from the field to open the game. The Governors responded with a layup by Sai Witt and a 2-for-2 trip to the line by Thomas to make it a 5-4 game four minutes into the contest.

After the Dolphins took an 11-point lead at 22-11 with 8:06 to play in the opening 20 minutes, the two sides combined for just two points – a layup by Thomas – over the next five minutes. After exchanging scores, Tekao Carpenter beat the first-half buzzer with a three-pointer to cut the Govs’ deficit to 27-19 heading into the break.

Jacksonville built its lead to as many as 18 points in the first 10 minutes of the second half, and led 56-36 with 2:59 remaining in regulation. A three-pointer by JU’s Tito Deng with less than 15 seconds remaining was the final points by either team, resulting in the 68-44 decision.

The Difference

The second half. Jacksonville outscored the Governors 41-25 in the final 25 minutes, and held APSU to 1-of-14 from three-point range.

Box Score Bullets

Austin Peay State University fell to 1-4 all-time against Jacksonville and 0-4 against the Dolphins in Jacksonville.

APSU fell to 2-7 on the road this season.

Tate McCubbin scored in double figures for the fifth-straight game with 12 points.

McCubbin and LJ Thomas led the Governors with 12 points apiece. It is Thomas’ eighth time leading the Govs in scoring and McCubbin’s second.

McCubbin led the Govs with two three-pointers, his seventh-straight game with multiple makes from beyond the arc.

LJ Thomas led the APSU Govs with eight rebounds, his fifth time pacing the team in boards.

For news and updates on all things Governors' basketball, follow the Austin Peay State University men's basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsMBB) and Facebook (Austin Peay Men's Basketball)

Next Up For APSU Men’s Basketball



The Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to Clarksville for three-straight games – its first homestand of the season – beginning with a January 9th 7:00pm contest against ASUN newcomer West Georgia for “Let’s Glow Peay Night” and 931 Thursday. Following the contest against the Wolves, APSU hosts Queens in a January 11th 4:00pm game.