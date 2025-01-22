APSU Women Basketball’s Sa’Mya Wyatt’s Dominant Week Nets ASUN Freshman and Newcomer of the Week Titles

Jacksonville, TN – Sa’Mya Wyatt of Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team earned Atlantic Sun Conference freshman and newcomer of the week honors, the league announced Tuesday.

This marks Wyatt’s sixth and seventh weekly awards of the season.

The freshman played all 45 minutes in the overtime win at Eastern Kentucky on January 16th and had her first double-double with her 23-point, 10-rebound performance. She also picked up two blocks and two steals.

The Powder Springs, Georgia native had 17 points against Jacksonville and grabbed four rebounds.

Wyatt and the rest of the APSU Govs are back on Thursday as they take on North Alabama at 6:00pm at F&M Bank Arena.