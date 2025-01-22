19.1 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
HomeSportsAPSU Women Basketball's Sa'Mya Wyatt's Dominant Week Nets ASUN Freshman and Newcomer...
Sports

APSU Women Basketball’s Sa’Mya Wyatt’s Dominant Week Nets ASUN Freshman and Newcomer of the Week Titles

News Staff
By News Staff
2024-25 APSU Women's Basketball - Sa'Mya Wyatt. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's BasketballJacksonville, TN Sa’Mya Wyatt of Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team earned Atlantic Sun Conference freshman and newcomer of the week honors, the league announced Tuesday. 

This marks Wyatt’s sixth and seventh weekly awards of the season. 

The freshman played all 45 minutes in the overtime win at Eastern Kentucky on January 16th and had her first double-double with her 23-point, 10-rebound performance. She also picked up two blocks and two steals. 

[470cneter]

The Powder Springs, Georgia native had 17 points against Jacksonville and grabbed four rebounds. 

Wyatt and the rest of the APSU Govs are back on Thursday as they take on North Alabama at 6:00pm at F&M Bank Arena. 

Previous article
Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for January 22nd, 2025
Next article
Clarksville’s Rapid Growth Sparks Opportunity (Part 1)
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information