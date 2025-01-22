Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Hosts North Alabama in ASUN Matchup Thursday Night

Austin Peay (9-8 | 4-2 ASUN) vs. North Alabama (9-8 | 4-2 ASUN)

Thursday, January 23rd, 2025 | 6:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | F&M Bank Arena | Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team continues home Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Thursday 6:00pm game against North Alabama on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (9-8, 4-2 ASUN) enters Thursday’s contest following a 65-61 loss to Jacksonville on Jan. 18. Sa’Mya Wyatt and La’Nya Foster had 17 points each. Foster also had seven rebounds and three steals.

North Alabama (9-8, 4-2 ASUN) is coming off a 65-54 win against North Florida on January 18th. Three Lions saw double-figure scoring, highlighted by India Howard’s 10-point, 11 rebound double-double.

This will be the ninth meeting of the Governors and Lions, with the all-time series tied at 4-4. The Governors took a 75-57 win in Florence in the last matchup. Anovia Sheals had 19 points and nine rebounds, with Abby Cater, Briana Rivera, and Wyatt also seeing double-figure scoring.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM ( Knox Rives , Dillon Walton)

All Austin Peay State University women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+ (Ethan Schmidt, Barry Gresham)

From The Jump

Austin Peay State University’s La’Nya Foster is second in the ASUN with 27 blocks, 1.59 blocks per game, and 2.0 steals per game. Her 7.1 rebounds per game rank eighth.

Foster leads the APSU Govs in rebounds (7.1), assists (2.6), blocks (1.6), and steals (2.0).

Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the conference with a 58.7 field-goal percentage.

Wyatt’s 13.5 points per game and 58.7 field-goal percentage pace the Govs.

Briana Rivera leads APSU with 18 three-pointers.



Anovia Sheals’ 74.1 free-throw percentage leads Austin Peay State University.



APSU head coach Brittany Young is 3-2 against the Lions.

About The North Alabama Lions

Their Head Coach: Candi Whitaker is in her first season at the helm of Lion women’s basketball and is 9-8 in her time in Florence. She is 247-246 in her 17-season career.

2024-25 Record: 8-9, 4-2 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 12-18, 8-8 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell to Central Arkansas, 69-52, in the ASUN Quarterfinals, March 9th.

Notable Returner: Alyssa Clutter averages 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in her third season with the Lions.

Notable Newcomer: Charity Gallegos is in her first season with the Lions, averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. The Cal State San Marcos transfer had a career-high 32 points at Bellarmine on January 2nd.

Follow The APSU Govs

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team on X and Instagram (@GovsWBB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team hosts Central Arkansas for a Saturday 2:00pm game at F&M Bank Arena.