Clarksville Gas and Water Department plans Crossland Avenue area wide water outage, road closure for water valve replacement

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) has planned water valve replacement work on Wednesday, January 29th, 2025, at 5:30pm that will cause a water outage and low water pressure to the following streets and roads.

The affected roads are Crossland Avenue (Gracey Avenue to Richardson Street), Woodard Street (Richardson Street to Central Avenue), and Central Avenue (Woodard Street to Crossland Avenue).

Low water pressure is possible for the vicinity during the work.

Crossland Avenue will be closed from Gracey Avenue to Richardson Street and Central Avenue will be closed from Woodard Street to Stafford Street. Traffic will be detoured to Talley Drive, Richardson Street and Gracey Avenue to avoid the work zone. Motorists are advised to slow down and be alert to workers and their equipment and follow directional signs when approaching the work zone.

The water valve replacement is anticipated to be finished, water service restored and the road reopened by approximately 6:00am on Thursday, January 30th.

