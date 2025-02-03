BBB Issues Urgent Warning on Nationwide Fake Vehicle Sales Scam

Nashville, TN – Better Business Bureau (BBB) is issuing an urgent alert about an ongoing scam targeting consumers across the United States.

A fraudulent group has been preying on individuals by posing as legitimate sellers of passenger vehicles, RVs, and heavy equipment, offering prices that seem too good to be true.

How the Scam Works

The scammers create professional-looking websites featuring the same photos, even when they change names or locations. They use addresses that turn out to be either vacant lots or locations belonging to unrelated businesses. Victims are lured by promises of hassle-free returns if they are unsatisfied with their purchase.

However, the scammers demand a deposit, often exceeding $10,000, claiming the vehicle will be shipped to the buyer. Once payment is made, the scammers disappear, leaving victims without their money or the promised vehicles.

What You Can Do

BBB urges consumers to remain vigilant and take the following precautions:

Research the Seller: Verify the legitimacy of any business before making large purchases. Use BBB.org to check for reviews and complaints. Be Wary of Unusually Low Prices: If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is. Visit the Seller in Person: Avoid purchasing vehicles or equipment without seeing them first. Avoid Large Deposits: Never wire or transfer large sums of money to unknown sellers. Verify Contact Information: Check the seller’s address and contact details to ensure they are genuine.

“We are always available to help. Please send us an email?info@bbb.org?or give us a call at 615.242.4222 and we will assist in any way we can,” said Robyn Householder, President & CEO of BBB serving Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky

Always?report suspected fraud to the BBB by filing a complaint, visiting BBB.org/Scamtracker, and contacting the?Federal Trade Commission (FTC)?at?reportfraud.ftc.gov?or call 877.FTC.Help.