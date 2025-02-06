66.4 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Looks to Beat Undefeated Louisville

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Travels to Louisville for Friday Matchup. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The  Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team heads to the Bluegrass State for a Friday 3:00pm CT match against Louisville at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. 

Austin Peay (0-3) most recently fell to Southeastern Missouri, 2-5, on February 1st. Sophia Baranov defeated Lera Valeeva, 6-1, 7-5, and Asia Fontana def. Juliette Demunck, 6-1, 7-6 (5). 

Louisville (3-1, 1-0 ACC) took a 5-2 victory over Dayton on January 31st at the Bass-Rudd Tennis Center. The Cardinals secured the early doubles point, winning in straight sets on courts one through three. The win was secured with singles wins on courts 1, 2, 4, and 5. 

This will be the 11th meeting of the two teams, with the Cardinals remaining undefeated. The last matchup was a 5-2 Governor loss on February 2nd, 2024. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team on X (@GovsWTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.  

