APSU Women’s Basketball Stumbles in Road Loss to Queens, 52-43

Charlotte, NC – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team dropped a 52-43 Atlantic Sun Conference matchup to Queens, Thursday, at Curry Arena.

Queens (8-14, 2-9 ASUN) took the lead early, going up 8-0 on Austin Peay (10-12, 5-6 ASUN) in the first four minutes of play. The two teams traded shots, as a layup by La’Nya Foster got them within five at 11-6 with 4:11 left in the quarter.

A three-pointer by Queens’ Ana Barreto gave the Royals their eight-shot lead back, but the Govs ended the quarter by making their last three attempted shots to cut their deficit to two at 14-12.

Jeanine Bransdma tied the game at 14 with her layup 33 seconds into the second frame. The Royals began to pull away from the Govs, scoring 23 points in the second quarter compared to the Govs’ eight.

The Governors enjoyed their most defensively efficient quarter in the third, holding the Royals to just two points and an 11.1 field goal percentage. A layup by Kemia Ward would be the only basket for the Royals, making the score 39-25 with six minutes remaining. The Governors would end the quarter on an 11-0 run, going into the final quarter trailing the home team by three at 39-39.

The Royals opened the fourth quarter with a jumper by Barreto, but Nariyah Simmons responded with a three-pointer 19 seconds later to get the Govs within two at 41-39 with eight minutes remaining.

The APSU Govs went scoreless for six minutes while the Royals scored seven to lead 39-48. A layup by Nisea Burrell got Austin Peay State University within five points at 48-43 with 1:14 left in regulation, but this was as close as Governors would get as the Royals would end the game on a 4-0 run to take the 52-43 ASUN win.

The Difference

Rebounds. Austin Peay State University was out rebounded 37-25.

Inside The Box Score

Sa’Mya Wyatt led Austin Peay State University with 11 points.

Abby Cater had a team-high nine rebounds, her season-high.

Cater also had two steals and two blocks.

La’Nya Foster had four assists for APSU.

