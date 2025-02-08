Gas Prices Rise Slightly as Tariff Concerns Loom

Washington, D.C. – Amid the threat of tariffs, the national average for a gallon of gas ticked up two cents from last week to $3.13. The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same at 34 cents.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gasoline demand increased from 8.30 million b/d last week to 8.32. Total domestic gasoline supply rose from 248.9 million barrels to 251.1, while gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.2 million barrels per day.

Today’s national average for a gallon of gas is $3.13, 7 cents more than a month ago and one cent less than a year ago.

Oil Market Dynamics

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI dropped $1.67 to settle at $71.03 a barrel. The EIA reports that crude oil inventories increased by 8.7 million barrels from the previous week. At 423.8 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Quick Gas and Electricity Stats

Gas

The nation’s top 10 most expensive gasoline markets are Hawaii ($4.55), California ($4.52), Washington ($3.99), Nevada ($3.71), Oregon ($3.62), Pennsylvania ($3.36), Alaska ($3.33), Arizona ($3.26) Washington, DC ($3.26), and Illinois ($3.26).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive gasoline markets are Mississippi ($2.68), Texas ($2.74), Louisiana ($2.77), Oklahoma ($2.77), Tennessee ($2.78), Arkansas ($2.80), Kentucky ($2.81), Alabama ($2.82), Kansas ($2.83), and Missouri ($2.85).

Electric

The nation’s top 10 most expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Hawaii (55 cents), West Virginia (47 cents), Montana (44 cents), Tennessee (42 cents), Idaho (42 cents), New Hampshire (42 cents), Arkansas (42 cents), Kentucky (41 cents), South Carolina (41 cents), and Alaska (41 cents).

The nation’s top 10 least expensive states for public charging per kilowatt hour are Kansas (22 cents), Nebraska (25 cents), Missouri (25 cents), Maryland (26 cents), Delaware (27 cents), Iowa (28 cents), Texas (28 cents), Utah (29 cents), Michigan (30 cents), and North Dakota (30 cents).

