APSU Women’s Tennis Returns Home to Battle Alabama-Birmingham, Southern Indiana

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Alabama-Birmingham and Southern Indiana on Friday and Saturday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (2-5) enters the weekend after a 6-1 loss at Middle Tennessee. Pauline Bruns picked up the Govs’ lone point with a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4 win over Rutuja Chaphalkar on court six.

Alabama-Birmingham (7-4) most recently took a 7-0 win against Florida A&M on February 23rd. The Blazers won in straight sets in singles and doubles matches.

Southern Indiana (0-4) is looking for their first win of the spring season. The Screaming Eagles fell to Butler, 7-0, on February 21st, falling in straight sets.

This is the third all-time meeting between the Govs and the Blazers, with the series being tied at 1-1. The last matchup was a 4-3 APSU win in Birmingham, Alabama, on February 29th, 2024. Asia Fontana clinched the victory for the Governors with her 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Annalisa Smith on the fourth court.

Saturday will mark the fourth all-time meeting of the Governors and the Screaming Eagles, with APSU leading the series 3-0. The last meeting was a 7-0 APSU win in Evansville, Indiana on February 17th, 2024.