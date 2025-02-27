Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Continue Commitment to Weather Safety

Nashville, TN – The National Weather Service in Nashville, TN has renewed Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMSS) as a StormReady Supporter as of Thursday, February 13th, 2025. Originally recognized on November 20th, 2019, CMCSS will continue to be a part of the StormReady program through December 2029.

StormReady is a voluntary program designed to help communities, counties, hospitals, school districts, and other entities take a proactive approach to the kinds of severe weather that affect their area by improving local hazardous weather operations and heightening public awareness. Communities and supporters work with the local National Weather Service office, as well as state and local emergency managers, to become “StormReady”.

The program was started by the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa, OK as an effort to educate residents about storm safety. It is now expanding nationwide in an effort to spread information about severe weather preparedness and what to do when severe weather strikes. Currently, there are almost 3500 StormReady sites across the United States and its territories.

To achieve StormReady Supporter status, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System met predetermined criteria as set by National, Regional, and Local StormReady facilitators. The criteria included things such as having multiple ways to receive, monitor, and distribute critical weather information, placing NOAA Weather Radios throughout their facilities, maintaining situational awareness during severe weather, and knowing what to do during when severe weather strikes through their emergency operation plans.

“We’re excited to continue our relationship with Clarksville-Montgomery County School System! They have been an active partner with us, and we trust that if a dangerous weather situation were to unfold, CMCSS would be ready to act and protect all the lives they watch over every day. Their plans and weather monitoring procedures are in good standing. We are certain the school district will be ready the next time impactful weather strikes.” said Ryan Husted, NWS Nashville, TN Warning Coordination Meteorologist.

For additional information, or to request an application, contact Ryan Husted at the National Weather Service in Nashville at 615.754.8500, ryan.husted@noaa.gov, or visit our website at www.weather.gov/ohx.