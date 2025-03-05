38.1 F
Clarksville Police Department reports Missing Teen Lamiyah Edmondson Located Safely

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has announced that 17-year-old Lamiyah Edmondson has been located and is safe. Authorities expressed gratitude to the community for their assistance in helping locate the runaway juvenile.

Edmondson was previously reported missing after last being seen on February 20, 2025, at her residence on Royster Lane. The police had sought the public’s help in locating her, sharing her description and urging anyone with information to come forward.

The Clarksville Police Department has not provided additional details on the circumstances of her return but confirmed that she is safe. Officials thanked the community and law enforcement partners for their efforts to ensure a positive outcome.

