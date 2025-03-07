43.5 F
Clarksville
Friday, March 7, 2025
HomeNewsClarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspect
News

Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Burglary Suspect

News Staff
By News Staff
Do You Recognize This Suspect? Clarksville Police Investigate Aggravated Burglary
Do You Recognize This Suspect? Clarksville Police Investigate Aggravated Burglary

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating an Aggravated Burglary that occurred on February 28th, 2025, at a residence on Meadow Knoll Lane.

Video cameras captured the image of one of the suspects wearing a hoodie sweatshirt and a mask. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect, as someone may recognize him based on his clothing.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Adair at 931.648.0656, ext. 5188.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.

Previous article
APSU Women’s Tennis Edged by Ball State in 4-3 Battle
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information