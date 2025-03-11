14th Annual Downtown Artists Co-op Photography Expo Showcases Local Talent at Art Walk

Clarksville, TN – The Downtown Artists Co-op recently hosted its 14th annual Photography Expo, an event that always features great work from both amateur and professional photographers hailing from throughout middle Tennessee.

The Photo Expo was just one of the happenings at February’s Art Walk. Other dynamic exhibits were on display at Lorenzo Swinton’s Gallery, Edward’s Steak House, River City Clay, and other arts-focused businesses in downtown Clarksville.

Prize winners at this year’s DAC Photo Expo were Shane Moore, Josh Vaughn, Kelly Rhodes, Kathy DePriest, Anthony Murray, Alex Summer, Jane Moore, Malcolm Glass, Liz Vatovek, Cliff Whittaker, and Carolanne Nadeau. Susan Bryant won Best of Show, and Patti Marquess won People’s Choice.

Photo Gallery

