Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Defeats Cumberland 6-1 in Impressive Performance

Sports

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis Cruises Past Cumberland for Big Win. (Karley Livingston, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team earned a 6-1 win over Cumberland, Tuesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (4-8) took each doubles match to secure the early point. Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba defeated Juanita Mendez and Elina Sungaullina 6-0. Sophia Baranov and Luca Bohlen defeated Lara Zugasti Esteban and Kaeda Hatano on court two, 6-3. Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel took a 6-1 win on the third court over Madeline Darud and Asya Tilsim Timur. 

The Governors took singles victories on courts 1-5. 

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team begins Atlantic Sun Conference play as they host North Alabama for a Friday 10:00am match at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Yu-Hua Cheng/Denise Torrealba def. Juanita Mendez/Elina Sungaullina, 6-0
  2. Sophia Baranov/Luca Bohlen def. Lara Zugasti Esteban/Kaeda Hatano, 6-3
  3. Asia Fontana/Elena Thiel def. Madeline Darud/Asya Tilsim Timur, 6-1

Singles

  1. Sophia Baranov def. Elina Sungaullina, 6-3, 6-0
  2. Asia Fontana def. Ame Van Eijk, 6-1, 6-2
  3. Luca Bohlen def. Kaede Hatano, 6-0, 6-0
  4. Pauline Bruns def. Juanita Mendez, 6-0, 6-4
  5. Elena Thiel def. Asya Tilsim Timur, 6-1, 6-4
  6. Lara Zugasti Esteban def. Ayden Kujawa, 6-3, 6-1
