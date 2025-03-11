63.9 F
APSU Men’s Tennis Holds Off Cumberland for Narrow 4-3 Win

News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Prevail in Tight Match Against Cumberland. (Karley Livingston, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team took a 4-3 victory over Cumberland, Tuesday, at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Austin Peay (4-4) took one doubles win on the first court. Sota Minami and Aeneas Schaub defeated Elisey Kalashnikov and Hassan Ammar 6-1. 

The Governors earned four singles victories for the win. Minami took a  7-6 (7-4), 6-3 win over Vitor Ferreira on the first court. Giovanni Becchis defeated Paul Daniel Meyer, 6-3, 6-4 on court two. Javier Tortajada defeated Elisey Kalashnikov, 6-3, 6-4 on the sixth court. 

Glen Arnet clinched the match for the Govs with his 7-5, 6-4 win over Arne Sohmer on court five. 

Next Up For APSU Men’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University men’s tennis hosts North Alabama to open Atlantic Sun Conference play for a Friday 1:00pm at the Governors Tennis Courts. 

Results

Doubles

  1. Sota Minami/Aeneas Schaub def. Elisey Kalashnikov/Hassan Ammar, 6-1
  2. Gabriel Godoy/Vitor Ferreira def. Tom Bolton/Glen Arnet, 6-2
  3. Julian Parada/Paul Daniel Meyer def. Lucas Ranciaro/Bodi van Galen, 6-2

Singles

  1. Sota Minami def. Vitor Ferreira, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3
  2. Giovanni Becchis def. Paul Daniel Meyer, 6-3, 6-4
  3. Gabriel Godoy def. Tom Bolton, 7-6 (10-0), 6-0
  4. Hassan Ammar def. Aeneas Schuab, 6-2, 6-4
  5. Glen Arnet def. Arne Sohmer, 7-5, 6-4
  6. Javier Tortajada def. Elisey Kalashnikov, 6-3, 6-4
