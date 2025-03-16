Austin Peay State University’s STEA Book Club Sparks Conversation with ‘Hidden Figures’ on March 27th

Clarksville, TN – The Student Tennessee Education Association (STEA), an organization for aspiring teachers at Austin Peay State University (APSU), is hosting its spring book club event on March 27th, 2025. Community members — especially teachers and school system workers — are encouraged to attend the free event.

The club will discuss Margot Lee Shetterly’s nonfiction book Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race on March 27th at 4:30pm in Room 232 of the Felix J. Woodward Library. The book club is free and open to all APSU students, faculty, staff, and community members.

“I am excited to talk with students and colleagues about this book about groundbreaking women in mathematics,” said Dr. Joanne Philhower, STEA faculty advisor and assistant professor at APSU Eriksson College of Education. “Participants can expect to have wonderful conversations and do some networking with individuals around campus.”

This spring’s selection shares the story of four Black female mathematicians who helped NASA win the Space Race despite discrimination, segregation, and sexism. The career chronicle of Christine Darden, Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson, and Dorothy Vaughan will leave a lasting impression.

STEA is hosting the event with Austin Peay State University’s Women’s Empowerment Month, which brings the campus together to celebrate women with various activities.

“This book club will provide participants with opportunities to connect what they read to the real world,” Philhower added. “If participants are not already familiar with these women or haven’t seen the movie that was based on the book, then they will learn about Black women who had a significant impact on the work of NASA and the United States’ participation in the Space Race.”

Students can email Philhower to pick up a free book copy before the event. Community and campus members attending should email Philhower to RSVP. Light refreshments and giveaways will be available.

For more information about the STEA Book Club, please email Philhower at philhowerj@apsu.edu.

