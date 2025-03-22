101st Combat Aviation Brigade Pilots Test Army’s Next-Gen CH-47F Block II Chinook

Fort Campbell, KY – Throughout last year, aircrew members from the 6th General Support Aviation Battalion (GSAB), 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) test-flew the new CH-47F Block II Chinook.

The CH-47F Block II, currently in development with the United States Army Program Executive Office Aviation at Redstone Arsenal, AL, is the latest advancement to the Army’s rotary wing heavy lift capability.

In April 2024, the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade conducted User Demo 1, the first iteration of testing the Block II helicopter. They provided extensive feedback, and Project Manager (PM) Cargo quickly responded, implementing changes and preparing for User Demo 2.

Aircrew members requested the ability to conduct aerial gunnery tables from rear cabin windows, Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES) training, and additional sling load iterations to familiarize themselves with the increase lifting capacity of the Block II.

PM Cargo answered the Soldiers’ request to train these new capabilities and in November 2024, the second iteration of test flights took place at Fort Campbell, KY.

When Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jordan Brooks, Golf Company, 6-101 GSAB’s maintenance test pilot, first heard his battalion would be flying the Block II, he knew he wanted to participate and worked hard to be considered as one of the pilots.

Brooks said flying the Block II was a great experience and he enjoyed getting to learn about and test its new features.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Daivd Lantz, an instructor pilot in Bravo Company 6-101 GSAB, also had the opportunity to test-fly the Block II. He said it was an honor to participate in the testing group and see how the process of developing and improving equipment in the Army works.

Throughout User Demo 2, the PM Cargo, Army Capability Manager – Lift, and Army Test Evaluation offices captured critical feedback on the effectiveness and suitability of the CH-47F Block II aircraft during aerial gunnery and FRIES testing.

Brooks said the flying experience felt the same as the currently fielded CH-47F, but with more power available. He said his favorite improvement was the increase in weight the Chinook can lift.

“With the Block II Chinook’s increased gross weight and increased torque available, we can carry more,” said Brooks. “Imagining just a single serial of Block II Chinooks versus Block I Chinooks, [Block II Chinooks] can carry more Soldiers and equipment, and carry them further.”

As a maintenance test pilot, Brooks also appreciated improvements made to the main rotor head, easing and expediting aircrew maintenance which could minimize potential aircraft down time.

Lantz said he enjoyed the upgraded software and displays in the cockpit, allowing for easier access to the necessary data needed to assess the aircraft’s capabilities in various missions.

“Another feature that impressed me the most was having four gun mounts for gunnery,” said Lantz. “Doubling our shooting capability saves us time and fuel in training and will increase lethality overall.”

The implementation of the Block II Chinook could significantly enhance the 101st Airborne Division’s (Air Assault) large-scale, long-range air assault capability by providing commanders the ability to move even more Soldiers and equipment further and faster than the Block I Chinook currently allows.

“With an increased payload and operational reach, the CH-47F Block II will enable the Army to better support the rapid response capability necessary for forcible and early entry contingency missions,” said MAJ Bejamin Bitonel, Assistant Program Manager CH-47F Modernization.

“Cargo Helicopter Project Management Office’s (CHPMO) next major acquisition milestone for the CH-47F Block II [will take place] in 2025,” said Bitonel. “Based on the Army’s decision, CHPMO will use the next 2-3 years to complete all necessary requirements needed to field the aircraft, ensuring the platform meets the needs of Army Aviation.”

Once fielded, the Block II will significantly impact the future of Army aviation and improve safety, speed and lethality while bringing the ground force to the fight.



“The CH-47F Block II is a future force system that supports Army of 2030 and beyond,” said Bitonel. “As the Army’s only heavy lift capability, the CH-47F Block II serves as a combat multiplier in the Multi-Domain Operations.”



The Chinook pilots and aircrew members of the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade were honored to participate in the Block II testing and are eager to see their contributions make it to the Army aviation enterprise, enabling them to fly further, faster and in the fiercest conditions.



“With our long-range, large-scale air assaults at the 101st, we are already trying to push the capabilities of our current helicopters in gross weight, endurance, and speed, so this helicopter, with its improvements in all of those areas, aligns with us perfectly,” said Lantz.