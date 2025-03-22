APSU Baseball Outslugs Central Arkansas 13-9 to Claim ASUN Series Opener

Conway, AR – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team won its Atlantic Sun Conference series opener against Central Arkansas 13-9 after superb performances on the mound from Cody Airington and Kaleb Applebey, Friday, at Bear Stadium.

Cody Airington made his sixth season start for the Govs and picked up his third win in his eight-strikeout performance.

How it Happened

Bottom 1st | Central Arkansas found the scoreboard first after a scoreless top half from the Govs. Zeb Allen led the inning off with a single to the outfield and then swiped second base to get into scoring position. Bryce Cermenelli singled through the left side of the infield to put runners at the corners with one out. Nathan Negre was the next batter, and he flew out to right field, scoring Allen on the sacrifice fly for the 0-1 lead.

Top 2nd | APSU strung together some offense after two quick outs to start the inning. Trevor Conley ripped a ball into the right center alley and was able to get all the way to third base for his first career triple. Andres Matias then hit a soft line drive into shallow center, allowing Conley to score and tie up the game, 1-1.

Top 3rd | Cameron Nickens extended his reached base safely streak to 23 games with a leadoff single through the left side of the infield. He advanced into scoring position after a passed ball on the UCA catcher, Casey Shipley. Gus Freeman hit an RBI double over the left fielder’s head to score Nickens and take the lead. Cole Johnson followed up with a backside single through the right side of the infield, putting runners on the corners with no outs in the inning. Brody Szako flew out to deep left field to score Freeman on the sacrifice fly, extending the lead to 3-1.

Top 4th | Matias led the fourth inning with a walk. Kyler Proctor then laid down a bunt on the third base line and beat the throw for a hit. John Bay then reached on a fielders choice. Proctor was recorded out at second base. Bay attempted to steal second but was thrown out. On the play, Matias advanced home on the throw from Shipley, extending the lead 4-1.

Top 7th | After a quiet two innings at the plate from both teams, the Govs put up a three spot in the seventh. Freeman and Johnson led the inning off with back-to-back infield singles. Szako then drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases. Ray Velazquez then drove in two runs on a double down the left field line, scoring Freeman and Johnson. Conley then had a broken bat ground ball hit to the shortstop, scoring Szako from third and extending the lead 7-1.

Bottom 7th | The Bears responded with their own three spot in the bottom of the seventh. It began with a single to left center from Preston Curtis. Sam Reynolds hit a two-run home run to left center on the second pitch he saw. Jagger Schattle then hit a solo shot to right field, getting the Bears back within three runs, 7-4.

Top 9th | Szako began the ninth with a leadoff walk after being down in the count, with two strikes, and no balls. Paris Pridgen pinch-ran for Szako at first. He stole second base with ease, but a high throw from Shipley into the outfield allowed Pridgen to advance to third. Conley came up and hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Pridgen for the 8-4 lead.



Bottom 9th | With two outs in the inning, Allen came up and hit a solo home run to right center. But that would be the last run the Bears would score in the contest.

Wrap Up

Airington picked up his third win of the season to improve to 3-1 on the year. He threw 6.2 innings with eight strikeouts, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks.

The UCA starter, Hunter Alexander, was given the loss to fall to 2-3 on the year after six innings of work for the Bears. He allowed four runs on 10 hits and four walks while punching out six batters.

Kaleb Applebey recorded his third save of the season after entering the game for Airington in the seventh inning. He threw 2.1 innings of relief, striking out four of his seven recorded outs. He allowed just one run on three hits and a walk.

Notables

Airington: 6.2 IP, 4 ER, 6 H, 2 BB, 8 K – Set career-high strikeouts in a game and matched his longest outing in a start.

Freeman: 3-for-5, 2B, RBI, 2 R – Recorded his sixth multi-hit performance of the season.

Conley: 1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI, R – Hit first career triple and recorded third multi-RBI game of the season.

