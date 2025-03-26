APSU Men’s Golf Drops Third-Place Match to Murray State at Sweetens Cove Golf Course

South Pittsburg, TN – In the third-place match of the Sweeten’s Cove Intercollegiate, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s golf team dropped a 4.5-1.5 decision to Murray State, Wednesday, at Sweetens Cove Golf Course.

Austin Peay fell behind early in the match, with Murray State picking up four points in the first four matches with wins over Parker Elkins, Michael Long, Grady Cox, and Reece Britt.

The Governors were able to get on the scoreboard in match No. 5 when Seth Smith halved his match with Jay Nimmo to claim half a point.

In the day’s final match, Patton Samuels won his match in just 12 holes and posted a decisive 8&6 victory over Murray State’s Kamaren Cunningham. After the rout of Cunningham, Samuels improved to 4-0 in match play during his Austin Peay State University career.

Next Up For APSU Men’s Golf

The Austin Peay State University men’s golf team returns to regular tournament play in their penultimate regular-season event when they compete at the Memphis Intercollegiate, March 31st – April 1st, at Colonial Country Club in Memphis, Tennessee.

Day III Results

Murray State def. Austin Peay, 4.5-1.5

Trey Lewis (MUR) def. Parker Elkins, 2&1

Trey Wall (MUR) def. Michael Long, 4&3

Rocco Zakutney (MUR) def. Grady Cox, 3&1

Lennon Albans (MUR) def. Reece Britt, 5&4

Seth Smith vs. Jay Nimmo (MUR), Halved

Patton Samuels def. Kamaren Cunningham, 8&6

Seton Hall tied Miami (Ohio), 3-3

Belmont def. Ohio, 4-2

Bowling Green tied Northern Kentucky, 3-3