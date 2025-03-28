APSU Women’s Tennis Dominates Eastern Kentucky with 7-0 Senior Day Sweep

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team took a commanding 7-0 win over Eastern Kentucky on Friday at the Governors Tennis Courts.

Austin Peay (5-11, 1-3 ASUN) took the early lead by winning doubles matches on courts one and three.

Yu-Hua Cheng and Denise Torrealba defeated Mariia Fedenko and Anastasiia Cherniakova 6-3 on court one. Asia Fontana and Elena Thiel took a 6-4 win over Zhansaya Bakytzhan and Sasha Parkhomenko on court three.

The Governors took singles wins on courts one through six. Torrealba, Cheng, and Sophia Baranov won in straight sets.

Fontana fell in her third set, but came back to defeat Ceylin Ipek, 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-4) on court three. Luca Bohlen fell in her first set, but came back to defeat Marilou Cote, 6-7 (8-10), 6-1, 1-0 (10-1) on court four. Elena Thiel also fell in her first set but came back and beat Izem Olcer, 4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 1-0 (12-10) on court five.

Next up for APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will host Queens tomorrow at 9:00am at the Governors Tennis Courts.

